Paramount Dye Tec IPO Fully Subscribed On Day Two; Check GMP And Other Details

The initial public offering of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. was fully subscribed on Tuesday, its second day of bidding. The SME IPO was subscribed 0.42 times on its opening day on Monday.

The book-building offer is an entirely fresh issue of 24.3 lakh shares amounting to Rs 28.43 crore. The subscription window for the IPO will be open till October 3. The allotment of shares is set to be finalised on October 4.

Credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders along with initiation of refunds for non-allottees will take place on October 7. Paramount Dye Tec IPO shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on October 8.

The price band for the Paramount Dye Tec IPO is set in the range of Rs 111 to Rs 117 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,400.

The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar, while Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.