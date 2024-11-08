Paramesu Biotech Files Draft Papers For Rs 600-Crore IPO

Paramesu Biotech Ltd. has applied with the markets regulator for the maiden public issue of shares amounting to Rs 600 crore. The initial public offering consists of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 520 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 80 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The face value is Rs 5 per share.

Unimark Business Solutions Pvt. is the sole promoter offloading shares each via the OFS route. It holds 82.01% equity in the company.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 330 crore will be used for funding capex requirement for setting up of new plant of 1,200 tonnes per day at a proposed facility in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh. The rest Rs 85 crore will be deployed to pare debt.

The Paramesu Biotech IPO will be managed by Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. and Bigshare Services Pvt.