Pace Digitek IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, GMP And More — All You Need To Know

Pace Digitek Ltd., a telecom infrastructure solution provider, is set to open its Rs 819.15 crore initial public offering on Sept. 26. The price band for the IPO has been set in the range of Rs 208 to Rs 219 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 68 shares and then in multiples thereof.

The IPO will consist of only a fresh issue of Rs 819.15 through the book-building route. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. The book-running lead manager for the issue is Unistone Capital Pvt. and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will serve as the registrar for the IPO.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 630 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes, it said.