Pace Digitek IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, GMP And More — All You Need To Know
Pace Digitek Ltd., a telecom infrastructure solution provider, is set to open its Rs 819.15 crore initial public offering on Sept. 26. The price band for the IPO has been set in the range of Rs 208 to Rs 219 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 68 shares and then in multiples thereof.
The IPO will consist of only a fresh issue of Rs 819.15 through the book-building route. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. The book-running lead manager for the issue is Unistone Capital Pvt. and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will serve as the registrar for the IPO.
The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 630 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes, it said.
Pace Digitek IPO Details
Issue opens: Sept. 26.
Issue closes: Sept. 30.
Issue price band: Rs 208-219.
Fresh issue: Shares worth Rs 819.15 crore
Lot size: Minimum 68 shares, and then in multiples thereof.
Business
Pace Digitek is a multi-disciplinary solutions provider specialising in the telecom passive infrastructure industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cables. The firm's business is broadly classified into verticals like telecom, energy, communications and technology sector.
The company also undertakes manufacturing, installation and commissioning services of products at the site. It also undertakes operation and maintenance of site including tower erection and optical fiber cable laying as turnkey solution.
The company has established operational presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim among others along with operations in Myanmar and Africa.
With the acquisition of the business of GE Power Electronics India and rights over the ‘Lineage Power’ brand in fiscal 2014, the company commenced ‘end-to-end’ manufacturing of direct current systems which are tailored for telecom tower companies and operators.
Financial Performance
The revenue from operations in fiscal 2025 rose 0.2% to Rs 2,438.78 crore in comparison to Rs 2,434.49 crore. The profit for the financial year 2025 rose 21.4% to Rs 279.1 crore from Rs 229.87 crore reported in financial year ended March 2024.
IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium for the Pace Digitek was Rs 27 per share, as per Investorgain. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 12.33 apiece at a premium of 12.33% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.