Pace Digitek IPO Opens Today — Check Issue Price, GMP And Other Details

As the IPO frenzy continues this week, another issue in Pace Digitek is set to open for subscription on Wednesday.

The issue is looking to raise Rs 819 crores, entirely through fresh issues, with no offer for sale component. The IPO is set to close Sept. 30, with the allotment expected Oct. 1. The shares are expected to debut on NSE and BSE on Oct. 3.

The IPO is priced in the range of Rs 208–219 per share. The minimum lot size for a retail investor stands at around 68 shares, which comes down a minimum investment of Rs 14,892.

On Sept. 25, Tuesday, Pace Digitek already raised Rs 245 crore through anchor investors, which include Societe Generale, Bandhan Mutual Fund and SBI General Insurance.

Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.