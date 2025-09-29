Pace Digitek IPO Day 2: Subscription Details, GMP And More

Pace Digitek's initial public offering has been subscribed 31% so far, as it enters day two of subscription.

The company is looking to raise Rs 819 crores, entirely through fresh issues, with no offer for sale component.

The IPO is set to close Sept. 30, with the allotment expected Oct. 1. The shares are expected to debut on NSE and BSE on Oct. 3.

Price bank has been set at Rs 208–219 per share while the minimum lot size for a retail investor stands at around 68 shares, which comes down a minimum investment of Rs 14,892.

On Sept. 25, Tuesday, Pace Digitek already raised Rs 245 crore through anchor investors, which include Societe Generale, Bandhan Mutual Fund and SBI General Insurance.

Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Pace Digitek will utilise the funds raised through IPO for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Out of the Rs 819 crore raised, the company plans to utilise Rs 630 crore on into battery energy storage system (BESS) for an MSEDCL project.