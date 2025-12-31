Oyo-Parent Files For IPO Confidentially; Fundraise Likely At $7-8 Billion Valuation — Exclusive

PRISM, the parent of Gurugram-based hospitality tech platform Oyo, has filed draft offer documents confidentially with market regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering, sources told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

This comes days after shareholders approved plans to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions, at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The proposed public offering is expected to value the company in the range of $7–8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.