Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO Allotment Expected Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
The allotment of shares of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited is expected to be finalised today.
On the last day of subscription, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO was subscribed 221.018 times on Wednesday with QIB subscribing 92.06 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 329.36 times, and retail investors 248.50 times, according to chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO, with a book-built issue of Rs 42.69 crore, consists of 49.07 lakh fresh shares. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe to the IPO at a price band of Rs 83 to Rs 87 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.
The allotment for Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Investors can check Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO: How to check allotment status?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO Listing Date
The shares of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited are set to be listed NSE SME platform on Monday, March 4, 2024.
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, February 26
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, February 28
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 29
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, March 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, March 1
Listing Date: Monday, March 4
About Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited, established in 2022, is involved in making and processing various products like Manganese Oxide for fertilisers, MC Ferro Manganese for steel and casting, charcoal for high-heat furnaces, and minerals for industries like hotels, ceramics, glass, and furniture. The company, formerly M/s Owais Ali Overseas, operated by Mr. Saiyyed Owais Ali, has its facility in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh, and employs 25 people. It supplies products to states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, and Gujarat.