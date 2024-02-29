Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO Allotment Expected Today: How To Check Allotment Status?

On the last day of subscription, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO was subscribed 221.018 times on Wednesday with QIB subscribing 92.06 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 329.36 times, and retail investors 248.50 times, according to chittorgarh.com.

The SME IPO, with a book-built issue of Rs 42.69 crore, consists of 49.07 lakh fresh shares. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe to the IPO at a price band of Rs 83 to Rs 87 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.

The allotment for Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 29, 2024.