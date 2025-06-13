Oswal Pumps IPO: Should You Subscribe? Here's What Brokerages Say

The initial public offering of Oswal Pumps Ltd. has opened for subscription on Friday, with non-institutional investors leading bids. The company, which has built its presence in the solar agricultural pumps segment, is now looking to scale both manufacturing capacity and market reach. Most brokerages have issued a 'subscribe' rating, citing a mix of robust financials, industry tailwinds, and strategic expansion.

"At a post-issue valuation that appears conservative when benchmarked against listed peers, we believe the IPO offers attractive entry for medium- to long-term investors seeking exposure to the confluence of agri-infrastructure and clean energy," said Gaurav Garg of Lemonn Markets Desk.

Here's what brokerages say about the maiden offer: