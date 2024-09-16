Osel Devices IPO Opens For Subscription: Check Price Band, GMP And Other Details

The initial public offer of Osel Devices Ltd., which manufactures LED display systems and hearing aids, opened for subscription on Monday. Investors may apply for shares in the Osel Devices IPO by September 19.

The book-built issue, valued at Rs 70.66 crore, solely comprises a fresh issue of 44.16 lakh shares. Osel Devices' IPO's allotment is likely to be finalised on September 20, with shares being listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on September 24.