Osel Devices IPO Allotment: Check Share Application Status And GMP
The intial public offering of Osel Devices concluded on Thursday after receiving a tremendous response from investors, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
The public issue of Osel Devices was subscribed 194.24 times on Thursday. The 4-day SME IPO was subscribed 3.42 times on Day 1, 24.15 times on Day 2 and 43.96 times on Day 3.
The allotment of Osel Devices IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on September 23. Shares of Osel Devices Limited will list on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 24.
Investors can verify the share allotment status on Mas Services.
How to check Osel Devices IPO allotment status on Mas Services
Visit the website of Mas Services here.
Click on 'IPO - OSEL DEVICES LIMITED ALLOTMENT STATUS' on the page displayed.
Choose one of the following options: Search on Dp_id/Client id or search on PAN No.
Enter the required details.
Click on the "Search" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Osel Devices GMP Today
Osel Devices IPO GMP today, as of 6:04 a.m. on Friday, is Rs 110, implying 68.75% gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated Osel Devices listing price based on the current GMP is Rs 270 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Osel Devices IPO Details
The book-built issue, valued at Rs 70.66 crore, solely comprises a fresh issue of 44.16 lakh shares.
The price band for Osel Devices IPO has been set between Rs 155 and Rs 160 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The minimum application lot size is 800 shares or 1 lot, with retail investors requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,28,000. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size is two lots, or 1,600 shares, with an investment of Rs 2,56,000.
Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is the issue’s market maker.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 44,16,000 shares offered - 18.99% is reserved for Qualified Institutions, 14.26% is reserved for Non-Instutitional investors, 33.26% for retail investors and 28.48% for Anchor investors.