Osel Devices IPO Allotment: Check Share Application Status And GMP

The intial public offering of Osel Devices concluded on Thursday after receiving a tremendous response from investors, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

The public issue of Osel Devices was subscribed 194.24 times on Thursday. The 4-day SME IPO was subscribed 3.42 times on Day 1, 24.15 times on Day 2 and 43.96 times on Day 3.

The allotment of Osel Devices IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on September 23. Shares of Osel Devices Limited will list on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors can verify the share allotment status on Mas Services.