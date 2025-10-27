Orkla India IPO Subscription Opens On Wednesday: Price Band To GMP— Here's All You Need To Know

Orkla India Ltd., the owner of spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, will launch its initial public offering this week. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, Oct. 29 and close on Friday, Oct. 31. It consists of only an offer for sale of shares. Promoter Orkla Asia Pacific, along with public shareholder Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, will partciptate in the OFS.

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire amount of money will go to the selling shareholders. The company will seek investments from large institutions via the anchor round on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., J.P. Morgan India Pvt., and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are the lead book running managers to the IPO.