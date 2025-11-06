Orkla India IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

IPO listing of Orkla India Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market. Shares of Orkla India will list on the NSE and BSE on November 6.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 48.73 times on the third and final day, with investors bidding for 77.97 crore shares against the 1.6 crore shares on offer, according to BSE data.

The share allotment status for the Orkla India IPO was finalised on Monday, November 3. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 4. Since the stock market was shut on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, the stock will debut on Thursday.

The unlisted shares of Orkla India Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating positive listing gains for investors. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the public issue has declined consistently since the subscription concluded on October 31.

Here’s a look at what the latest market trends indicate for the Orkla India IPO.