Onyx Biotec IPO Allotment Today: Latest GMP And Steps To Check Status Online
Onyx Biotec IPO investors can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE and issue registrar, Mas Services Ltd.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Onyx Biotec Ltd. garnered a strong demand from investors across categories on the last day of bidding on Monday. The NSE SME issue was booked 198 times, driven by the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).
The investors, who participated in the Onyx Biotec IPO bidding, applied for 63,36,12,000 shares against the 32,00,000 lakh shares on offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The Non-Institutional Investors booked their quota 602.86 times, while the retail investors subscribed their category 118.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 32.49 times.
The price band of Onyx Biotec IPO was fixed at Rs 58 to Rs 61 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors was a single lot of 2,000 shares worth Rs 1,22,000.
The NSE SME issue comprised an entirely fresh issuance of 48.1 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 29.34 crore.
The allotment of Onyx Biotec shares is expected to be finalised on Nov. 19.
Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue and Mas Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue. Onyx Biotec IPO's market maker is Giriraj Stock Broking.
The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Investors who have bid for the Onyx Biotec IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of NSE and the registrar.
How To Check Onyx Biotec IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment status check page of the NSE website here.
Log in with your username and password. The new users should create an account on the NSE to check the IPO allotment status.
Select 'Onyx Biotec Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Verify the PAN details.
Enter the IPO application number.
Click on the 'Submit' button to check the allotment details.
How To Check Onyx Biotec IPO Allotment Status On Mas Services
Go to the website of Mas Services here.
Click on the 'IPO Allotment Status' option displayed on the page.
Onyx Biotec Limited will be displayed on the screen.
Select one of the following options: Search on Dp_id/Client id or search on PAN No.
Enter the required details.
Click the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Onyx Biotec IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of the Onyx Biotec IPO was at Rs 10 as of 7:31 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, according to the InvestorGain. This indicates a listing of 16.39% over the issue price.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Use Of Proceeds
Onyx Biotec plans to utilise the money raised via the public issue for upgrading its existing manufacturing to produce large volume parenterals for intravenous use. The funds will be used for setting up a high-speed carton packaging line at one of the company’s existing facilities. The funds will also be used for repayment of the company’s borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
About Onyx Biotec Ltd.
Onyx Biotec Ltd. was incorporated in May 2005. The company provides sterile water for injections to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also works as a contract manufacturer for making a range of Dry Powder Injections and Dry Syrups for both the Indian and overseas markets. The company has two manufacturing units in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.