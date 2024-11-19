Onyx Biotec IPO Allotment Today: Latest GMP And Steps To Check Status Online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Onyx Biotec Ltd. garnered a strong demand from investors across categories on the last day of bidding on Monday. The NSE SME issue was booked 198 times, driven by the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

The investors, who participated in the Onyx Biotec IPO bidding, applied for 63,36,12,000 shares against the 32,00,000 lakh shares on offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The Non-Institutional Investors booked their quota 602.86 times, while the retail investors subscribed their category 118.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 32.49 times.

The price band of Onyx Biotec IPO was fixed at Rs 58 to Rs 61 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors was a single lot of 2,000 shares worth Rs 1,22,000.

The NSE SME issue comprised an entirely fresh issuance of 48.1 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 29.34 crore.

The allotment of Onyx Biotec shares is expected to be finalised on Nov. 19.

Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue and Mas Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue. Onyx Biotec IPO's market maker is Giriraj Stock Broking.

The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Investors who have bid for the Onyx Biotec IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of NSE and the registrar.