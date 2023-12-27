Ola Electric IPO: How To Value India's First Public Issue By A Pure-Play EV Maker

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s initial public offering, the first by a pure-play electric vehicle company in India, is expected to hit the markets in early 2024 after the company filed papers with the regulator.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 5,500 crore, including a pre-IPO placement of Rs 1,100 crore, according to its draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Existing investors will sell 9.51 crore shares, half of those by promoter Bhavish Agarwal.