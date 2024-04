Ride-hailing platform Ola Cabs is planning for a $500 million initial public offering, with a valuation of $5 billion.

The company is in talks with bankers for the initial share sale. However, there are plans to appoint the lead bankers in the next 2-3 weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

(This is a developing story)