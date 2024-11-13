NTPC Green Energy IPO: Management Shares Roadmap On Capacity Addition, Move To Green Hydrogen Derivatives

The top brass of NTPC Green Energy Ltd., which is set to launch its initial public offering next week, expects the company to achieve its target of 60 gigawatts of capacity addition before 2032.

Gurdeep Singh, the chairman and managing director of the renewable energy firm, shared a roadmap of the company's capacity addition plan while speaking to NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

"As of now, we have only 3.3 GW of commissioned capacity. At the same time, we have a huge capacity of 11 GW under construction. This fiscal year, we will add 3 GW, next year 5 GW, followed by 8 GW in fiscal 2027. And going forward, we will be ramping up this capacity," Singh said.

"We will be reaching the 60-GW target in all likelihood before 2032," he added.