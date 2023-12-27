Supreme Power Equipment IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Supreme Power Equipment Limited will be finalised on Wednesday, December 27.
As the final day of subscription for the Supreme Power Equipment IPO concluded on December 26. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) exhibited robust participation with a subscription of 88.98 times, showcasing the strong institutional support for the IPO on the last day of subscription. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) also demonstrated a substantial appetite, subscribing 489.10 times, indicating heightened interest from high-net-worth individuals. The Retail category witnessed an impressive subscription of 264.48 times, reflecting the widespread appeal of the IPO among individual investors. The cumulative subscription for the Supreme Power Equipment IPO on the final day reached an impressive 262.60 times.
Supreme Power Equipment IPO Allotment Date
Investors can conveniently check the allotment status of Supreme Power Equipment IPO on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
How to check Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd
Visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/
Select "Supreme Power Equipment Limited" from the drop-down list.
Enter your application number or Demat Account Number.
Click on the "Search" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Supreme Power Equipment IPO Listing Date
The shares of Supreme Power Equipment IPO are set to be listed at NSE SME on Friday, December 29.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Supreme Power Equipment IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 21
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, December 26
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, December 27
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, December 28
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, December 28
Listing Date: Friday, December 29
Supreme Power Equipment IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 46.67 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 7,180,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: Rs 46.67 Crores
Price band: Rs 61 to Rs 65 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Supreme Power Equipment Limited
Established in 1994, Supreme Power Equipment Limited is a prominent player in the manufacturing, enhancement, and refurbishment of diverse transformer types, ranging from power and generator transformers to windmill, distribution, isolation, solar, energy-efficient, converter, and rectifier transformers. The company boasts an extensive product portfolio, supplying transformers with voltage capabilities spanning from 16KVA to 25MVA/110KV and a power range of 1250KVA/22KV to 6000 KVA/33KV.
SEPL has successfully contributed transformers to various sectors, including local public power utilities and the burgeoning windmill segment. Notably, the company has supplied transformers to Gamesa Spain, a multinational enterprise, for their solar energy ventures in India. With a commitment to quality, SEPL holds ISO 9001:2015 certification for the design, manufacture, service, and supply of transformers. Located in Thirumazhisai, Thiruvallur Chennai, the company's expansive 17,876 square meters manufacturing facility is equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology, ensuring efficient production and cost-effectiveness.