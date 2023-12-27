Supreme Power Equipment IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Established in 1994, Supreme Power Equipment Limited is a prominent player in the manufacturing, enhancement, and refurbishment of diverse transformer types, ranging from power and generator transformers to windmill, distribution, isolation, solar, energy-efficient, converter, and rectifier transformers. The company boasts an extensive product portfolio, supplying transformers with voltage capabilities spanning from 16KVA to 25MVA/110KV and a power range of 1250KVA/22KV to 6000 KVA/33KV.

SEPL has successfully contributed transformers to various sectors, including local public power utilities and the burgeoning windmill segment. Notably, the company has supplied transformers to Gamesa Spain, a multinational enterprise, for their solar energy ventures in India. With a commitment to quality, SEPL holds ISO 9001:2015 certification for the design, manufacture, service, and supply of transformers. Located in Thirumazhisai, Thiruvallur Chennai, the company's expansive 17,876 square meters manufacturing facility is equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology, ensuring efficient production and cost-effectiveness.