How To Check Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO Allotment Status Online

Subscription for Shree Marutinandan Tubes Initial Public Offering (IPO) ended on January 16, after opening on January 12. The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 14.30 crore, was subscribed 47.16 times. On the last day, retail investors subscribed 59.71 times and other investors subscribed 32.67 times. The IPO price was set at Rs 143 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,43,000 for retail investors.

Allotment of shares for Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited is expected to be announced on Wednesday, January 17.