How To Check Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO Allotment Status Online
Follow the step-by-step guide to check Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and BSE website.
Subscription for Shree Marutinandan Tubes Initial Public Offering (IPO) ended on January 16, after opening on January 12. The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 14.30 crore, was subscribed 47.16 times. On the last day, retail investors subscribed 59.71 times and other investors subscribed 32.67 times. The IPO price was set at Rs 143 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,43,000 for retail investors.
Allotment of shares for Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited is expected to be announced on Wednesday, January 17.
Investors can check the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website.
Steps to check Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment status on Bigshare Service Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Steps to check Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited will be listed on BSE SME on Friday, January 19.
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Listing Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 1,000,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 14.30 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price Band: Rs 143 per share
Lot Size: 1,000 Shares
About Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited
Established in 2013, Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited specialises in supplying a variety of tubes, including galvanised tubes, electrical resistance welded mild steel tubes (ERW MS), and black tubes. Their product range caters to diverse sectors such as agriculture, oil, solar energy, healthcare, housing, irrigation, and engineering. The company does not manufacture the equipment, but it is collaborating with Shree Kamdhenu Machinery Private Limited, a contract manufacturing firm, to produce customised products. In addition to tubes, their offerings extend to machinery like potato harvesters, grading machines, hoppers, peanut de-stoners, tube winders, and rotavators. As of December 25, 2023, the company had 14 employees.