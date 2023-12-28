Sameera Agro IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Established in 2002, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited, formerly known as Sameera Homes Private Limited, stands as a stalwart in the realm of infrastructure development and construction. The company has carved a niche for itself by envisioning, developing, and constructing an array of residential and commercial spaces, including apartments, townships, multistoried complexes, gated communities, landscapes, bridges, flyovers, subways, alleys, industrial parks, and the laying of water and gas pipelines. In a strategic move in 2021, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited diversified its portfolio, venturing into the processing, drying, sale, purchase, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities.

Specializing in pulses, cereals, and grains such as urad dal, moong dal, toor dal, mung beans, red lentils, yellow dal, split yellow peas, among others, the company expanded its operations to include a leased manufacturing and processing unit near Hyderabad. This unit strategically caters to the states of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, while the company is actively pursuing the acquisition of processing mills on a lease basis in Guntur and Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.