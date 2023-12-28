Sameera Agro IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The subscription period for the Sameera Agro IPO concluded on December 27. The IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 62.64 crores, witnessed significant participation from Non-Institutional Investors (NII) with a subscription of 1.70 times, and retail investors showed considerable enthusiasm, subscribing 4.14 times. The overall subscription on the last day reached 2.92 times.
Sameera Agro IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Sameera Agro and Infra Limited will be announced on Thursday, December 28.
Investors can check Sameera Agro IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited.
How to check Sameera Agro IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Sameera Agro and Infra Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records
Sameera Agro IPO Listing Date
The shares of Sameera Agro and Infra Limited are set to be listed at NSE SME on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Sameera Agro IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 21, 2023
IPO Close Date: December 27, 2023
Basis of Allotment: December 28, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: December 29, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 29, 2023
Listing Date: January 1, 2024
Sameera Agro IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 62.64 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 3,480,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 3,480,000 shares
Price: Rs 180 per share
Lot size: 800 Shares
About Sameera Agro Limited
Established in 2002, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited, formerly known as Sameera Homes Private Limited, stands as a stalwart in the realm of infrastructure development and construction. The company has carved a niche for itself by envisioning, developing, and constructing an array of residential and commercial spaces, including apartments, townships, multistoried complexes, gated communities, landscapes, bridges, flyovers, subways, alleys, industrial parks, and the laying of water and gas pipelines. In a strategic move in 2021, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited diversified its portfolio, venturing into the processing, drying, sale, purchase, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities.
Specializing in pulses, cereals, and grains such as urad dal, moong dal, toor dal, mung beans, red lentils, yellow dal, split yellow peas, among others, the company expanded its operations to include a leased manufacturing and processing unit near Hyderabad. This unit strategically caters to the states of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, while the company is actively pursuing the acquisition of processing mills on a lease basis in Guntur and Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.