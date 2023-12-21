Sahara Maritime IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
Sahara Maritime IPO was subscribed 22.67 times on its final day of subscription.
The Sahara Maritime IPO, which offered 8.5 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 81 per share, recently concluded its subscription period on December 20. The subscription details for the final day show a significant surge in investor interest, with Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribing 8.98 times, Retail investors subscribing 36.35 times, and the overall subscription reaching 22.67 times.
Sahara Maritime IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for the Sahara Maritime Limited IPO is slated to be disclosed on Thursday, December 21.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Sahara Maritime IPO Listing Date
The shares of Sahara Maritime Limited are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 26.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check the Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on BSE.
How to check Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Sahara Maritime Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status on BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Sahara Maritime Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Sahara Maritime IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 18
IPO Close Date: December 20
Basis of Allotment: December 21
Initiation of Refunds: December 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 22
Listing Date: December 26
Sahara Maritime IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 849,600 shares (aggregating up to Rs 6.88 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 849,600 shares (aggregating up to Rs 6.88 Cr)
Shares for fresh issue: 849,600 shares
Price: Rs 81 per share
Lot size: 1600 shares
About Sahara Maritime Limited
Sahara Maritime Limited, established in 2009, is a non-governmental organization that helps with shipping and storage services for maritime needs. They offer various services, including freight forwarding, warehousing, multimodal transportation, and allied logistics services. For freight forwarding, they handle sea shipments and organize shipping requirements. They also have a warehouse to make storage easier. Their multimodal transportation combines different types of transport for efficient door-to-door delivery.
Additionally, they provide services like handling heavy equipment, chartering shipments, and door-to-door deliveries. The company operates on a cost-effective model that minimizes operational risks and costs like fuel, maintenance, and capital expenditure.