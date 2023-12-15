S J Logistics IPO Allotment Date And How To Check Allotment Status
The S J Logistics Initial Public Offering (IPO) saw significant interest from investors during its subscription period, which lasted from December 12 to December 14. The final day of subscription witnessed robust demand, with the total subscription reaching an impressive 316.26 times. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 121 to Rs 125 per share, saw strong participation across all investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and Retail investors.
S J Logistics IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for S J Logistics Limited is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 15
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
S J Logistics IPO Listing Date
The shares of S J Logistics limited are set to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, December 19.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
S J Logistics IPO Allotment Status: Where To Check?
Investors can conveniently check the S J Logistics IPO allotment status on the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website, who is the registrar for this issue.
S J Logistics IPO Allotment Status: How to check?
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "S J Logistics Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN number, Application number or Demat Account Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
S J Logistics IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, December 12
IPO Close Date: Thursday, December 14
Basis of Allotment: Friday, December 15
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, December 18
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, December 18
Listing Date: Tuesday, December 19
S J Logistics IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 48.00 Cr
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 3,840,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 3,840,000 shares
Price band: Rs 121 to Rs 125 per share
Lot size: 1000 Shares
About S J Logistics Limited:
S J Logistics (India) Limited, established in 2003, specializes in providing logistics and supply chain solutions to various industries. Operating out of Thane, Mumbai, the company offers services such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, and transportation handling to sectors including textiles, automobile, engineering, power transmission, pharmaceuticals, and more. With subsidiaries like SJA Logisol India Private Limited and S. J. L. Group (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., S J Logistics has demonstrated consistent growth, recording substantial total income from operations in recent financial years. Investors are keeping a close eye on the company's performance as it enters the stock market.