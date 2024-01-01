Manoj Ceramic (MCPL) IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

MCPL, a ceramic tiles and tile adhesives company offering a fixed price initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 14.47 crores saw overall subscription of 9.00 times during its subscription period from December 27 to December 29, 2023. The IPO which involves the issuance of 23.34 lakh shares saw Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribing 7.28 times, Retail investors 10.73 times of the offered shared.

The allotment for the Manoj Ceramic IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.