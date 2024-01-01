Manoj Ceramic (MCPL) IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment for the Manoj Ceramic IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.
MCPL, a ceramic tiles and tile adhesives company offering a fixed price initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 14.47 crores saw overall subscription of 9.00 times during its subscription period from December 27 to December 29, 2023. The IPO which involves the issuance of 23.34 lakh shares saw Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribing 7.28 times, Retail investors 10.73 times of the offered shared.
Investors can check the Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status on the registrar website for IPO, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd and the official BSE platform.
How to check Manoj Ceramic IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd
Visit the Purva Share Registry website here: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/.
Select "Manoj Ceramic Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Manoj Ceramic IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Manoj Ceramic Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Manoj Ceramic IPO Listing Date
Manoj Ceramic IPO will be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Manoj Ceramic IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 27, 2023
IPO Close Date: December 29, 2023
Basis of Allotment: January 1, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: January 2, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: January 2, 2024
Listing Date: January 3, 2024
Manoj Ceramic IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 2,334,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 14.47 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price: Rs 62 per share
Lot Size: 2000 Shares
About Manoj Ceramic Limited
Established in 1991, Manoj Ceramic Limited is a key player in the ceramic tiles and tile adhesives market, operating under the brand "MCPL." Specializing in a diverse product range, the company sources ceramic tiles and adhesives from third-party manufacturers. With a robust distribution network in western and southern India, including Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, MCPL serves architects, builders, and contractors. Notably, the company has expanded globally with the incorporation of MCPL Ceramic Limited in London, UK, as of December 2023, signaling a strategic move into international markets.