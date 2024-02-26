Juniper Hotels IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Juniper Hotels IPO, the total subscription reached 2.08 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.96 times, non-institutional investors 0.85 times, and retail investors 1.28 times.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share with the minimum lot size for an application being 40 Shares.

The allotment for Juniper Hotels IPO is set to be finalised today (Monday, February 26, 2024).