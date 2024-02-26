NDTV ProfitIPOsJuniper Hotels IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
ADVERTISEMENT

Juniper Hotels IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

The allotment of Juniper Hotels Limited shares is set to be finalised on Monday, February 26, 2024.

26 Feb 2024, 08:23 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Juniper Hotels IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Juniper Hotels IPO, the total subscription reached 2.08 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.96 times, non-institutional investors 0.85 times, and retail investors 1.28 times.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share with the minimum lot size for an application being 40 Shares.

The allotment for Juniper Hotels IPO is set to be finalised today (Monday, February 26, 2024).

How to check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited

  • Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

  • Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Juniper Hotels Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click "Submit" button.

  • View your allotment details.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How to check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status on BSE

  • Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Juniper Hotels Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Juniper Hotels IPO Listing Date

Shares of Juniper Hotels Limited are set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Juniper Hotels IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule) 

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 21

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, February 23

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 26

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 27

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 27

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, February 28

ALSO READ

Juniper Hotels IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Juniper Hotels IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT