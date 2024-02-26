Juniper Hotels IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of Juniper Hotels Limited shares is set to be finalised on Monday, February 26, 2024.
On the last day of subscription for Juniper Hotels IPO, the total subscription reached 2.08 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.96 times, non-institutional investors 0.85 times, and retail investors 1.28 times.
The IPO price band was set between Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share with the minimum lot size for an application being 40 Shares.
The allotment for Juniper Hotels IPO is set to be finalised today (Monday, February 26, 2024).
How to check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Juniper Hotels Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Juniper Hotels Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Juniper Hotels IPO Listing Date
Shares of Juniper Hotels Limited are set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
Juniper Hotels IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 21
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 23
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 26
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 27
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 27
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 28