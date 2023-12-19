Inox India IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status

The Inox India IPO, which began on December 14, closed subscription on December 18. The IPO saw significant interest on the final day, with the total subscription reaching 61.28 times. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,459.32 crore, offered 2.21 crore shares through an entirely offer for sale. The issue price was set in the range of Rs 627 to Rs 660 per share. The minimum lot size for application was 22 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,520 for retail investors.

The allotment of shares for Inox India Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 19.