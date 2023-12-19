Inox India IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The IPO saw significant interest on the final day, with the total subscription reaching 61.28 times.
The Inox India IPO, which began on December 14, closed subscription on December 18. The IPO saw significant interest on the final day, with the total subscription reaching 61.28 times. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,459.32 crore, offered 2.21 crore shares through an entirely offer for sale. The issue price was set in the range of Rs 627 to Rs 660 per share. The minimum lot size for application was 22 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,520 for retail investors.
The allotment of shares for Inox India Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 19.
Inox India IPO Allotment Status: How to check on KFin Technologies?
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Inox India Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the "captcha".
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Inox India IPO Allotment Status: How to check on BSE Website?
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type".
Select "Inox India Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the "Captcha".
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Inox India IPO Listing Date
The shares of Inox India Limited are set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 21.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Inox India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 14
IPO Close Date: Monday, December 18
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, December 19
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, December 20
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, December 20
Listing Date: Thursday, December 21
Inox India IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 1,459.32 Cr
Face Value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 1,459.32 Cr
Shares for Offer for Sale: 22,110,955 shares
Price Band: Rs 627 to Rs 660 per share
Lot Size: 22 Shares
About Inox India Limited
Inox India Limited, established in 1976, specialises in making and providing cryogenic equipment. The company has three main divisions. The Industrial Gas division creates tanks and systems for storing and transporting gases like hydrogen and oxygen. The LNG division focuses on equipment for liquefied natural gas storage and distribution. The Cryo Scientific division offers solutions for cryogenic research. Inox's products are used in various industries such as energy, healthcare, and aerospace. The company has a global presence, exporting to 66 countries. Its major customers include Air Liquide, Caribbean LNG, ISRO, and Hyundai Engineering. As of September 2023, the company's order book was valued at Rs 1,036 crore.