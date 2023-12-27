Innova Captab IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online

The Innova Captab IPO generated strong investor interest, with total subscriptions reaching 55.26 times on the last day of subscription. Institutional investors led at 116.73 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 64.95 times, and retail investors at 17.15 times. The Rs 570-crore IPO included a fresh issue of Rs 320 crores and an offer for the sale of Rs 250 crores. The subscription window opened on December 21 and closed on December 26, with a price band of Rs 426 to Rs 448 per share.

The allotment of shares for Innova Captab Limited is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 27.