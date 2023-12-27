Innova Captab IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status Online
The allotment of shares for Innova Captab Limited is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 27.
The Innova Captab IPO generated strong investor interest, with total subscriptions reaching 55.26 times on the last day of subscription. Institutional investors led at 116.73 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 64.95 times, and retail investors at 17.15 times. The Rs 570-crore IPO included a fresh issue of Rs 320 crores and an offer for the sale of Rs 250 crores. The subscription window opened on December 21 and closed on December 26, with a price band of Rs 426 to Rs 448 per share.
Investors can check Innova Captab IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, KFin Technologies and on the official BSE website
How to check Innova Captab IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Innova Captab Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Innova Captab IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Innova Captab Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Innova Captab IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Future Growth Strategies, Risks, Peer Comparison: KRChoksey
Innova Captab IPO Listing Date
The shares of Innova Captab limited will be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Friday, December 29.
Innova Captab IPO Schedule
IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 21
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, December 26
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, December 27
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, December 28
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, December 28
Listing Date: Friday, December 29
Innova Captab IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 570.00 Cr
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 320.00 Cr
Shares for Fresh Issue: 7,142,857 shares
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 250.00 Cr
Shares for Offer for Sale: 5,580,357 shares
Price Band: Rs 426 to Rs 448 per share
Lot Size: 33 Shares