Indifra IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Indifra Limited will be announced on Wednesday, December 27.
As the final day of subscription for the Indifra IPO concluded on December 26. The IPO, which opened on December 21, witnessed a gradual increase in subscription levels over the three-day period, culminating in significant numbers on the closing day. Notably, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category subscribed 2.34 times, while the Retail category saw a subscription of 12.07 times. The overall subscription for the IPO reached an impressive 7.21 times. With a fixed price issue of Rs 14.04 crores and an entirely fresh issue of 21.6 lakh shares, the Indifra IPO, priced at Rs 65 per share, garnered substantial investor attention.
Indifra IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Indifra Limited will be announced on Wednesday, December 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check Indifra IPO allotment status on the official registrar website for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited.
How to check Indifra IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited:
Visit the KFINTECH website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Indifra Limited" from the drop-down list.
Select one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha.'
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Indifra Limited Listing Date
The shares of Indifra Limited are set to be listed at NSE SME on Friday, December 29
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Indifra IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 21
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, December 26
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, December 27
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, December 28
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, December 28
Listing Date: Friday, December 29
Indifra IPO Issue Details:
Total issue size: 2,160,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 14.04 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 2,160,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 14.04 Cr)
Shares for fresh issue: 2,160,000 shares
Price: Rs 65 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Indifra Limited
Established in 2009, Indifra Limited, formerly known as Starleads Consultants Private Limited, specialises in infrastructure management contracting, gas pipeline installation, and distribution of electrical equipment. With a diversified portfolio, the company operates in two main business verticals—Pipeline and Infrastructure Management Contracting Services and the distribution of electrical appliances.
Notably, Indifra Limited manages gas supply pipelines for entities such as Charotar Gas Sahakari Mandali Limited (CGSML) and has previously collaborated with Adani Gas Limited. In addition to its pipeline services, the company offers a range of electrical appliances, including voltage stabilizers, induction cooktops, inverters, batteries, ceiling fans, and more. As of December 2023, the company proudly employs a team of 11 individuals, contributing to its success in the dynamic market.