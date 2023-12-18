India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status.
As the subscription period for India Shelter Finance IPO came to a close on December 15, investors eagerly awaited the results of this book-built issue. The IPO, with a total size of Rs 1,200.00 crores, garnered significant attention throughout its journey. The last day of subscription, on December 15, saw a remarkable surge in interest, with QIB, NII, and Retail categories showcasing figures of 94.29, 29.97, and 10.46, respectively. The IPO, priced in the range of Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share.
The allotment of shares of India Shelter Finance IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 18.
How To Check India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the Kfintech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on "India Shelter Finance Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View and download/print your allotment status for your records.
How To Check India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "India Shelter Finance Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
India Shelter Finance IPO Listing Date
The shares of India Shelter Finance Limited are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
India Shelter Finance IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 13
IPO Close Date: December 15
Basis of Allotment: December 18
Initiation of Refunds: December 19
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 19
Listing Date: December 20
India Shelter Finance IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 1,200.00 Cr
Face value: Rs 5 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 800.00 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 16,227,181 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 400.00 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 8,113,590 shares
Price band: Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share
Lot size: 30 Shares