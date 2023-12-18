India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

As the subscription period for India Shelter Finance IPO came to a close on December 15, investors eagerly awaited the results of this book-built issue. The IPO, with a total size of Rs 1,200.00 crores, garnered significant attention throughout its journey. The last day of subscription, on December 15, saw a remarkable surge in interest, with QIB, NII, and Retail categories showcasing figures of 94.29, 29.97, and 10.46, respectively. The IPO, priced in the range of Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share.

The allotment of shares of India Shelter Finance IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 18.