NDTV ProfitIPOsIndia Shelter Finance IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status.

18 Dec 2023, 11:09 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

As the subscription period for India Shelter Finance IPO came to a close on December 15, investors eagerly awaited the results of this book-built issue. The IPO, with a total size of Rs 1,200.00 crores, garnered significant attention throughout its journey. The last day of subscription, on December 15, saw a remarkable surge in interest, with QIB, NII, and Retail categories showcasing figures of 94.29, 29.97, and 10.46, respectively. The IPO, priced in the range of Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share.

The allotment of shares of India Shelter Finance IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 18.

How To Check India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies Limited

  • Visit the Kfintech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • Click on "India Shelter Finance Limited" from the drop-down list.

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click "Submit" button.

  • View and download/print your allotment status for your records.

How To Check India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

  • Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

  • Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."

  • Select "India Shelter Finance Limited" from the IPO list.

  • Enter your application number or PAN number.

  • Complete the 'Captcha.'

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

India Shelter Finance IPO Listing Date

The shares of India Shelter Finance Limited are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

India Shelter Finance IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: December 13

  • IPO Close Date: December 15

  • Basis of Allotment: December 18

  • Initiation of Refunds: December 19

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: December 19

  • Listing Date: December 20

India Shelter Finance IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 1,200.00 Cr

  • Face value: Rs 5 per share

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 800.00 Cr

  • Shares for fresh issue: 16,227,181 shares

  • Offer for sale size: Rs 400.00 Cr

  • Shares for offer for sale: 8,113,590 shares

  • Price band: Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share

  • Lot size: 30 Shares

