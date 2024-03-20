How To Check KP Green Engineering IPO Allotment Status
The SME IPO saw a mild oversubscription of 29.50 times on the last day of bidding.
The allotment status for KP Green Engineering IPO which concluded its bidding process a day before will be finalised on Wednesday, March 20.
On the last day of subscription, KP Green Engineering IPO saw a mild response with overall subscription reaching 29.50 times. Qualified institutions (QIBs) subscribed 31.86 times, non-institutional buyers (NIIs) subscribed 48.23 times, and retail investors subscribed 20.12 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The IPO that opened for bidding on March 15 concluded the bidding process on March 19.
The 189.50 crorebook-built issue comprised of 131.6 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 137 to Rs 144 per share and the minimum lot size for an application was 1000 shares.
Investors who bid for the KP Green Engineering IPO can check the share allocation status on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd (registrar for the said issue) and on the BSE website.
Steps to check KP Green Engineering IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "KP Green Engineering Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Steps to check KP Green Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "KP Green Engineering Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
KP Green Engineering IPO Listing Date
Shares of KP Green Engineering Limited will be listed on BSE SME with Friday, March 22, 2024. (tentative listing date)
About KP Green Engineering Limited
As per the 'Ábout Us' section on the official website of the IPO, KP Green Engineering Limited (formerly known as KP Buildcon Pvt. Ltd.) is the parent company among all the existing Companies of the KP group. It was established by Dr. Faruk G. Patel in 1994, to provide single-window solutions to all renewable & infrastructural requirements.
They also have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with an area of 2+ lakhs sq. ft. of factory area, plus (with an upcoming new unit at Matar, Bharuch with a capacity of 1.20 lakhs sq. metre of factory area fully operation by year 2024-25).