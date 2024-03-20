How To Check KP Green Engineering IPO Allotment Status

The allotment status for KP Green Engineering IPO which concluded its bidding process a day before will be finalised on Wednesday, March 20.

On the last day of subscription, KP Green Engineering IPO saw a mild response with overall subscription reaching 29.50 times. Qualified institutions (QIBs) subscribed 31.86 times, non-institutional buyers (NIIs) subscribed 48.23 times, and retail investors subscribed 20.12 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The IPO that opened for bidding on March 15 concluded the bidding process on March 19.

The 189.50 crorebook-built issue comprised of 131.6 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 137 to Rs 144 per share and the minimum lot size for an application was 1000 shares.