Enser Communications IPO: Allotment Date, Steps To Check Status And Listing Date

The allotment status for Enser Communications IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, March 20.

On the last day of the bidding process for Enser Communications IPO, the SME IPO saw a tepid response with overall subscription reaching 7.29 times, with 'other' investor category subscribing 3.64 times, and retail investors subscribing 10.92 times, as per chittogarh.com.

This 16.17 crore fixed-priced IPO comprised of 23.1 lakh shares with per share cost of Rs 70 and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was Rs 1,40,000 whereas the minimum lot size investment for HNI was 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to Rs 2,80,000.