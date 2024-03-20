Enser Communications IPO: Allotment Date, Steps To Check Status And Listing Date
The allotment status for Enser Communications IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, March 20.
On the last day of the bidding process for Enser Communications IPO, the SME IPO saw a tepid response with overall subscription reaching 7.29 times, with 'other' investor category subscribing 3.64 times, and retail investors subscribing 10.92 times, as per chittogarh.com.
This 16.17 crore fixed-priced IPO comprised of 23.1 lakh shares with per share cost of Rs 70 and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was Rs 1,40,000 whereas the minimum lot size investment for HNI was 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to Rs 2,80,000.
Investors who bid for the Enser Communications IPO can check the allotment status on the website of Skyline Financial Services (registrar for the said issue).
Steps to check Enser Communications IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Enser Communications Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Your allocation details will now be available.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Enser Communications IPO Listing Date
Enser Communications IPO will list on NSE SME platform on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Issue Details
IPO Open Date: Friday, March 15
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, March 19
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, March 20
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, March 21
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, March 21
Listing Date: Friday, March 22