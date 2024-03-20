Enfuse Solutions IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Status

The allotment status of Enfuse Solutions IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, March 20. Enfuse Solutions IPO saw a tremendous response with overall subscriptions reaching 357.31 times on the final day of bidding. Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 99.97 times, non-institutional buyers (NIIs) subscribed 953.22 times, and retail investors subscribed 248.42 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The bidding for the IPO which began on March 15 ended on Tuesday, March 19. Enfuse Solutions IPO price band was set between Rs 91-96 per share and the minimum lot size for an application was 1200 shares.

The Rs 22.24 crore book-built issue comprised of of 23.38 lakh shares.

Here's all you need to know about the allotment details of Enfuse Solutions IPO.