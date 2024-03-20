Enfuse Solutions IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Status
The IPO saw a remarkable oversubscription of 357.31 times on the last day of bidding.
The allotment status of Enfuse Solutions IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, March 20. Enfuse Solutions IPO saw a tremendous response with overall subscriptions reaching 357.31 times on the final day of bidding. Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 99.97 times, non-institutional buyers (NIIs) subscribed 953.22 times, and retail investors subscribed 248.42 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The bidding for the IPO which began on March 15 ended on Tuesday, March 19. Enfuse Solutions IPO price band was set between Rs 91-96 per share and the minimum lot size for an application was 1200 shares.
The Rs 22.24 crore book-built issue comprised of of 23.38 lakh shares.
Here's all you need to know about the allotment details of Enfuse Solutions IPO.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. (registrar for the said issue)
Steps to check Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services website
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Enfuse Solutions Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Bigshare services IPO allotment status page
Enfuse Solutions IPO Listing Date
Shares of Enfuse Solutions Limited will be listed on NSE SME with Friday, March 22, 2024, being the tentative listing date.
Issue Details
IPO Open Date: Friday, March 15
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, March 19
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, March 20
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, March 21
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, March 21
Listing Date: Friday, March 22