Azad Engineering IPO Allotment: Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

IPO garnered significant interest with 80.65 times subscription, raising Rs 740.00 crores.

25 Dec 2023, 10:58 PM IST
The Azad Engineering IPO subscription period ended on December 22, with a remarkable response from investors. The total subscription was 80.65 times the offered shares, showcasing significant interest in the market. Institutional investors led the way with a subscription of 179.66 times, while non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 87.61 times and 23.79 times, respectively. Employees, too, showed keen interest with a subscription of 14.71 times their reserved shares. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 499 to Rs 524 per share, raised a total of Rs 740.00 crores through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale.

Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for Azad Engineering Limited will be finalised on Tuesday, December 26.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Azad Engineering IPO Listing Date

The shares of Azad Engineering Limited are set to list on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 28.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Investors can check the Azad Engineering IPO allotment status on the official website of Kfin Technologies Limited and the BSE website.

Azad Engineering IPO Subscription Details

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 80.65 times

  • Institutional investors: 179.66 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 87.61 times

  • Retail investors: 23.79 times

  • Employee reserved: 14.71 times

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 11.09 times

  • Institutional investors: 1.53 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 23.49 times

  • Retail investors: 11.15 times

  • Employee reserved: 6.24 times

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 3.3 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.05 times, or 5%

  • Non-institutional investors: 6.13 times

  • Retail investors: 3.92 times

  • Employee reserved: 2.05 times

Azad Engineering IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, December 20

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, December 22

  • Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, December 26

  • Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, December 27

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, December 27

  • Listing Date: Thursday, December 28

Azad Engineering IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 740.00 Cr

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 240.00 Cr

  • Shares for fresh issue: 4,580,153 shares

  • Offer for sale size: Rs 500.00 Cr

  • Shares for offer for sale: 9,541,985 shares

  • Price band: Rs 499 to Rs 524 per share

  • Lot size: 28 Shares

About Azad Engineering Limited

Founded in 1983, Azad Engineering Limited is a prominent player in the aerospace industry, specialising in the manufacturing of aerospace components and turbines. Committed to precision and innovation, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across diverse sectors, including aerospace, defence, energy, and oil and gas.

Azad Engineering's products are distinguished by their high engineering standards, complexity, and mission-critical nature, making a substantial contribution to its clientele's success. Notably, the company reported a robust revenue of Rs 1,142.92 million as of September 30, 2023, primarily derived from the sale of energy industry blades. Operating from four advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana, spanning a total production area of 20,000 square metres, Azad Engineering is poised for expansion with plans to establish two additional manufacturing units in Siddipet and Sangareddy districts, Telangana.

The company's global footprint extends to the USA, China, Europe, the Middle East, and Japan. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Azad Engineering Limited is home to a dedicated workforce of 201-500 professionals, driving the company's success and technological prowess.

