Azad Engineering IPO Allotment: Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

Founded in 1983, Azad Engineering Limited is a prominent player in the aerospace industry, specialising in the manufacturing of aerospace components and turbines. Committed to precision and innovation, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across diverse sectors, including aerospace, defence, energy, and oil and gas.

Azad Engineering's products are distinguished by their high engineering standards, complexity, and mission-critical nature, making a substantial contribution to its clientele's success. Notably, the company reported a robust revenue of Rs 1,142.92 million as of September 30, 2023, primarily derived from the sale of energy industry blades. Operating from four advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana, spanning a total production area of 20,000 square metres, Azad Engineering is poised for expansion with plans to establish two additional manufacturing units in Siddipet and Sangareddy districts, Telangana.

The company's global footprint extends to the USA, China, Europe, the Middle East, and Japan. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Azad Engineering Limited is home to a dedicated workforce of 201-500 professionals, driving the company's success and technological prowess.