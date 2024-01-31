Nova Agritech Shares Debut At 36% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares Nova Agritech Ltd. listed at Rs 56 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a premium of 36.6% over the IPO price of Rs 41 per share.

On NSE the stock debuted at Rs 55 apiece, a 34.20% premium.

The Rs 143.81-crore IPO was subscribed 109.37 times on the third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (224.08 times), retail investors (77.12 times), and institutional investors (79.31 times).