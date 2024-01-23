Nova Agritech IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The Nova Agritech Ltd. initial public offering was fully subscribed on its first day Tuesday.

The offering — comprising a fresh issue and offer for sale — is looking to raise Rs 143.8 crore through the issue. The IPO, which will continue till Jan. 25, has a price band of Rs 39-41 per share.

The company will create a fresh issue of the shares worth Rs 112 crore. The offer-for-sale portion has Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao as the sole selling shareholder, who is looking to offload 77.6 lakh shares. At the upper end of the price band, this portion can raise Rs 31.8 crore, which will not be part of the net proceeds.

Of the net proceeds from the offer, Rs 14.2 crore will be given to subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences Pvt. for setting-up a new formulation plant. Another Rs 10.5 crore will be used to finance capital expenditure for the expansion of an existing formulation plant. The company will allocate Rs 26.7 crore and Rs 43.4 crore, respectively, to fund working capital requirements of its own and that of its subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences.