Nova AgriTech IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Nova AgriTech IPO concluded on January 25, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 109.37 times, with institutional investors subscribing 79.31 times, non-institutional investors at 224.08 times, and retail investors at 77.12 times. Nova AgriTech's IPO, valued at Rs 143.81 crores, comprises a fresh issue of 2.73 crore shares worth Rs 112.00 crores and an offer for the sale of 0.78 crore shares totalling Rs 31.81 crores.

The allotment for the Nova AgriTech IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.