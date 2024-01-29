Nova AgriTech IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon: How To Check Allotment Status
Allotment of shares for Nova AgriTech IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29.
The subscription period for Nova AgriTech IPO concluded on January 25, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 109.37 times, with institutional investors subscribing 79.31 times, non-institutional investors at 224.08 times, and retail investors at 77.12 times. Nova AgriTech's IPO, valued at Rs 143.81 crores, comprises a fresh issue of 2.73 crore shares worth Rs 112.00 crores and an offer for the sale of 0.78 crore shares totalling Rs 31.81 crores.
The allotment for the Nova AgriTech IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.
Investors can check the Nova AgriTech Limited allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website
How to check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Nova AgriTech Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Nova AgriTech Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Nova AgriTech IPO Listing Date
Nova AgriTech IPO will be listed at BSE & NSE on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
Nova AgriTech IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 23
IPO Close Date: Thursday, January 25
Basis of Allotment: Monday, January 29
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, January 30
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, January 30
Listing Date: Wednesday, January 31
Nova AgriTech IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 35,075,693 shares (aggregating up to Rs 143.81 crore)
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Shares for offer for sale: 7,758,620 shares
Price band: Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share
Lot size: 365 Shares