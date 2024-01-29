NDTV ProfitIPOsNova AgriTech IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon: How To Check Allotment Status
Nova AgriTech IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon: How To Check Allotment Status

Allotment of shares for Nova AgriTech IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29.

29 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST
source: https://novaagri.in/

The subscription period for Nova AgriTech IPO concluded on January 25, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 109.37 times, with institutional investors subscribing 79.31 times, non-institutional investors at 224.08 times, and retail investors at 77.12 times. Nova AgriTech's IPO, valued at Rs 143.81 crores, comprises a fresh issue of 2.73 crore shares worth Rs 112.00 crores and an offer for the sale of 0.78 crore shares totalling Rs 31.81 crores.

The allotment for the Nova AgriTech IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Investors can check the Nova AgriTech Limited allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website

How to check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

  • Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

  • Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Nova AgriTech Limited" from the list of companies.

  • In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.

  • Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.

  • Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.

  • Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

How to check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status on BSE

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Nova AgriTech Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Nova AgriTech IPO Listing Date

Nova AgriTech IPO will be listed at BSE & NSE on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Nova AgriTech IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 23

  • IPO Close Date: Thursday, January 25

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, January 29

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, January 30

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, January 30

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, January 31

Nova AgriTech IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: 35,075,693 shares (aggregating up to Rs 143.81 crore)

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Shares for offer for sale: 7,758,620 shares

  • Price band: Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share

  • Lot size: 365 Shares

