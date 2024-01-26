Nova AgriTech IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Nova AgriTech limited will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.
The Nova AgriTech IPO subscription period began on January 23 and ended on January 25, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription was 109.37 times. Institutional investors subscribed 79.31 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 224.08 times, and retail investors subscribed 77.12 times. The IPO is valued at Rs 143.81 crore and includes a fresh issue of 2.73 crore shares worth Rs 112 crore, along with an offer for the sale of 0.78 crore shares totalling Rs 31.81 crore. The IPO's price band was Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share, and the minimum lot size was 365 shares.
Nova AgriTech IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Nova AgriTech IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.
Investors can check the Nova AgriTech Limited allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website.
Nova AgriTech IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 109.37 times.
Institutional investors: 79.31 times.
Non-institutional investors: 224.08 times.
Retail investors: 77.12 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 33.87 times
Institutional investors: 1.12 times
Non-institutional investors: 71.23 times
Retail investors: 36.28 times
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 9.75 times
Institutional investors: 0.62 times or 62%
Non-institutional investors: 14.68 times
Retail investors: 12.77 times
Nova AgriTech IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 23
IPO Close Date: Thursday, January 25
Basis of Allotment: Monday, January 29
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, January 30
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, January 30
Listing Date: Wednesday, January 31
Nova AgriTech IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 35,075,693 shares (aggregating up to Rs 143.81 crore)
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Shares for fresh issue: 27,317,073 shares
Price band: Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share
Lot size: 365 Shares
About Nova Agritech
Nova Agritech, incorporated in May 2007, is an agri-input manufacturer offering soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products. Its subsidiary, Nova Agri Sciences, manufactures the crop protection products for the company. The company has 11,722 dealers affiliated with it, out of which 6,769 dealers are active. Its dealer network is present in 16 states, with significant amounts of revenue coming from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.