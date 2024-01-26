Nova AgriTech IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

NDTV ProfitIPOsNova AgriTech IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Nova AgriTech limited will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.

26 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST
The Nova AgriTech IPO subscription period began on January 23 and ended on January 25, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription was 109.37 times. Institutional investors subscribed 79.31 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 224.08 times, and retail investors subscribed 77.12 times. The IPO is valued at Rs 143.81 crore and includes a fresh issue of 2.73 crore shares worth Rs 112 crore, along with an offer for the sale of 0.78 crore shares totalling Rs 31.81 crore. The IPO's price band was Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share, and the minimum lot size was 365 shares.

Nova AgriTech IPO Allotment Date

The allotment for the Nova AgriTech IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Investors can check the Nova AgriTech Limited allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website.

Nova AgriTech IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3:

  • Total Subscription: 109.37 times.

  • Institutional investors: 79.31 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 224.08 times.

  • Retail investors: 77.12 times.

Subscription Day 2:

  • Total Subscription: 33.87 times

  • Institutional investors: 1.12 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 71.23 times

  • Retail investors: 36.28 times

Subscription Day 1:

  • Total Subscription: 9.75 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.62 times or 62%

  • Non-institutional investors: 14.68 times

  • Retail investors: 12.77 times

Nova AgriTech IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 23

  • IPO Close Date: Thursday, January 25

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, January 29

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, January 30

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, January 30

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, January 31

Nova AgriTech IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: 35,075,693 shares (aggregating up to Rs 143.81 crore)

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Shares for fresh issue: 27,317,073 shares

  • Price band: Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share

  • Lot size: 365 Shares

About Nova Agritech

Nova Agritech, incorporated in May 2007, is an agri-input manufacturer offering soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products. Its subsidiary, Nova Agri Sciences, manufactures the crop protection products for the company. The company has 11,722 dealers affiliated with it, out of which 6,769 dealers are active. Its dealer network is present in 16 states, with significant amounts of revenue coming from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

