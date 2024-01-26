Nova AgriTech IPO: Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

The Nova AgriTech IPO subscription period began on January 23 and ended on January 25, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription was 109.37 times. Institutional investors subscribed 79.31 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 224.08 times, and retail investors subscribed 77.12 times. The IPO is valued at Rs 143.81 crore and includes a fresh issue of 2.73 crore shares worth Rs 112 crore, along with an offer for the sale of 0.78 crore shares totalling Rs 31.81 crore. The IPO's price band was Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share, and the minimum lot size was 365 shares.