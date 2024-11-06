Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Here's What GMP Indicates Ahead Of Launch

The grey market premium trend of Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO indicated a subdued response to the offer in the unlisted market. The GMP on Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO, which is set to open on Nov. 7, was nil as of 09:26 a.m. on Nov. 6. According to InvestorGain, the company’s shares are likely to list at Rs 74, marking no listing gain.

The subscription window for Niva Bupa IPO will be open till Nov. 11.

Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO are set to list on the BSE and NSE, on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Notably, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.