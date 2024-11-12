Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And Latest GMP Details

The initial public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. was subscribed nearly two times led by a demand from retail investors on the final day of bidding.

The issue was booked 1.8 times with bids for 31,13,73,200 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer. Retail investors subscribed for the IPO 2.73 times, placing bids for 8,57,02,600 shares against 3,14,28,571.

The health insurer's IPO was subscribed over 2.06 times in the qualified institutional buyers category. It received bids for 19,38,48,200 shares in comparison to 9,42,85,715 on offer in the category.

Non-institutional investors placed bids for 3,18,22,400 shares against 4,71,42,857 shares on offer, subscribing to their allocation 0.68 times.