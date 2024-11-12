Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And Latest GMP Details
Investors who applied for shares in the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO can check their allotment status online via the official websites of the NSE, BSE, or the IPO registrar KFin Technologies.
The initial public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. was subscribed nearly two times led by a demand from retail investors on the final day of bidding.
The issue was booked 1.8 times with bids for 31,13,73,200 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer. Retail investors subscribed for the IPO 2.73 times, placing bids for 8,57,02,600 shares against 3,14,28,571.
The health insurer's IPO was subscribed over 2.06 times in the qualified institutional buyers category. It received bids for 19,38,48,200 shares in comparison to 9,42,85,715 on offer in the category.
Non-institutional investors placed bids for 3,18,22,400 shares against 4,71,42,857 shares on offer, subscribing to their allocation 0.68 times.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance’s IPO aims to raise Rs 2,200 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.81 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 800 crores and an offer for sale of 18.92 crore shares worth Rs 1,400 crore.
The IPO price band was set in the range of Rs 70–74 per share. Retail investors were allowed to apply in the public offer with a minimum lot size of 200 shares, totalling to Rs 14,800 at the upper price band.
The share allotment for the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Tuesday. Investors who applied for shares in the public offer can check their allotment status online via the official websites of either the NSE, BSE, or the IPO registrar—KFin Technologies Ltd.
Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. are set to list on the NSE and BSE on Nov. 14.
How To Check Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Allotment Status On KFin Tech?
Log on to the KFin Technologies website here.
Click on any link to check your IPO allotment status.
Choose 'Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited.' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (Please note: The name will appear only after the finalisation of share allotment status).
Choose application number, demat account, or PAN (Permanent Account Number) to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN, or demat account number.
Enter the 'captcha' for verification.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose 'Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited.' from the issue name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN.
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Investors can also check the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment on NSE's website.
Niva Bupa IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Niva Bupa was Rs 0 as of 5:00 a.m. on November 12, implying no gains over the IPO price, according to the InvestorGain website. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 74 per share.
Please note that GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Niva Bupa IPO Objective
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. will use the IPO proceeds to augment its capital base and strengthen solvency levels.