Nexxus Petro Industries IPO Opens Today — Check GMP, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd. will open for bidding on Sept. 26. The IPO is a fixed price offering of 18.5 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 19.43 crore. It will be open for subscription till Sept. 30.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 105 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares amounting to Rs 1,26,000.

Kfin Technologies Ltd. will serve as registrar for the IPO, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book running lead manager.

Gretex Share Broking Ltd. has been appointed as the market maker for the Nexxus Petro Industries IPO.

The share allotment for the offering is expected to be finalised on Oct. 1. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for non-allottees and credit of shares into the Demat account of successful bidders on Oct. 3.

Shares of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd. are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Oct. 4.