New Swan Multitech IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; How To Check Allotment Status

The New Swan Multitech Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period concluded on January 15. The final day subscription numbers standing at 384.26 times with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribing for 110.69 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribing 739.72 times and Retail investors subscribing 388.23 times. The IPO, valued at Rs 33.11 crores, comprises a fresh issue of 50.16 lakh shares. The issue price was set in the range of Rs 62 to Rs 66 per share.

The allotment for the New Swan Multitech IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, January 16