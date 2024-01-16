New Swan Multitech IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; How To Check Allotment Status
The share allotment for the New Swan Multitech Limited will be finalised today.
The New Swan Multitech Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period concluded on January 15. The final day subscription numbers standing at 384.26 times with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribing for 110.69 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribing 739.72 times and Retail investors subscribing 388.23 times. The IPO, valued at Rs 33.11 crores, comprises a fresh issue of 50.16 lakh shares. The issue price was set in the range of Rs 62 to Rs 66 per share.
The allotment for the New Swan Multitech IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, January 16
Investors can check the allotment status of New Swan Multitech IPO on the official website of registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on BSE website.
How to check New Swan Multitech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "New Swan Multitech Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check New Swan Multitech IPO allotment status On BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "New Swan Multitech Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
New Swan Multitech IPO will be listed on BSE SME with on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
New Swan Multitech IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, January 11
IPO Close Date: Monday, January 15
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, January 16
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, January 17
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, January 17
Listing Date: Thursday, January 18
New Swan Multitech IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 5,016,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 33.11 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 62 to Rs 66 per share
Lot size: 2000 shares
Issue Type: Book Built Issue IPO
About New Swan Multitech Limited
Incorporated in 2014, New Swan Multitech Limited specializes in manufacturing precision-engineered components for the automotive and agricultural sectors. The company's diverse product portfolio caters to leading names in the automotive industry, including Honda Motorcycle, Scooter India, MG Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra. As of September 30, 2023, the company boasts a product range of 300 SKUs for agricultural equipment and auto parts. The IPO is anticipated to fuel further growth and expansion for New Swan Multitech Limited.