New-Age Tech IPOs: Winners Fly High, Others Lag Behind

The public market journey for new-age technology companies has been a story of extreme highs and lows. Since 2021, over 20 such firms have gone public, but their performance has varied dramatically, creating a clear split between soaring successes and struggling underperformers.

Some new-age firms are hitting home runs like Zomato's parent Eternal Ltd. which has posted a 322% gain. Others, like PB Fintech Ltd. the parent of Policybazaar and CE Info Systems Ltd. or MapmyIndia, deliver solid returns, while a few, including One97 Communications Ltd., face choppy waters.