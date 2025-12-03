NephroPlus IPO To Launch On Dec 10; To Raise Rs 353 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Nephrocare Health Services Ltd, known for its brand NephroPlus, is set to launch its initial public offering on Dec. 10. The IPO will conclude on Dec. 12 and anchor bidding will take place on Dec. 9, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The dialysis services provider's public offer will include offer for sale of up to 1.28 crore shares and a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 353.4 crore.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 70.6 crore, after consultation with the BLRMs.

Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent Ltd., Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Edoras Investment Holdingd Pte. Ltd. are the promoters of the company offloading shares through the OFS.

The other selling shareholders include, Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity Ltd., International Finance Corp., 360 One Special Opportunities Fund- Series 9 and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund Series 10.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Ambit Pvt., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFin Technologies will be the registrar of the issue.

The Hyderabad-based company plans to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue worth Rs 129.1 crore for the opening of a new dialysis clinics and Rs 136 crore for pre-payment or scheduled repayment of borrowings availed by the company.