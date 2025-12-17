Nephrocare Health Services IPO Listing Date, GMP In Focus Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services saw strong demand, closing with an overall subscription of 13.96 times on the third and final day of bidding on Dec. 12. The issue received bids for 18,68,94,592 shares, far exceeding the 1,33,87,854 shares on offer.

The company initiated refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on Dec. 16. Shares of Nephrocare Health Services will debut on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 17.

With the listing around the corner, here is a closer look at Nephrocare Health Services’ IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), price band, issue size and other important details.