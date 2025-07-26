Upcoming IPO: NephroCare Health Services Files DRHP With SEBI To Raise Rs 353 Crore Via Fresh Issue, OFS

NephroCare Health Services Ltd. filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering. The dialysis services provider's public offer will include offer for sale of up to 1.28 crore shares and a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 353.4 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 70.6 crore, after consultation with the BLRMs.

Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent Ltd., Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Edoras Investment Holdingd Pte. Ltd. are the promoters of the company offloading shares through the OFS. The other selling shareholders include, Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity Ltd., International Finance Corp., 360 One Special Opportunities Fund- Series 9 and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund Series 10.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Ambit Pvt., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFin Technologies will be the registrar of the issue.