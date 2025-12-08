Nephrocare Health (NephroPlus) IPO: What GMP Signals Ahead Of Launch
The subscription window for the Nephrocare Health IPO will remain open from December10 to December 12.
Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 10. Nephrocare Health Services offers comprehensive dialysis care in India and select international markets.
With the bidding period just round the corner, here’s all you need to know about Nephrocare Health IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band and other key details.
Nephrocare Health GMP
According to the Investorgain website, the GMP trend for Nephrocare Health IPO has not picked up yet. The GMP for the Nephrocare Health IPO stood at Rs 0 on December 8, indicating a flat listing of shares. However, after the launch of the IPO, the GMP trend may gain momentum.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Nephrocare Health IPO Details
Nephrocare Health IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 871.05 crore. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 77 lakh shares, worth Rs 353.4 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 517.64 crore.
The Nephrocare Health IPO price band has been set between Rs 438 and Rs 460 per share. The IPO lot size consists of 32 shares. The retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 based on the upper price band per application.
ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
The IPO opens on December 10 and closes on December 12. The allotment of shares for successful bidders is expected on December 15. Refunds and transfer of shares will be initiated on December 16.
Shares of Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 17.
Nephrocare Health Services has proposed to utilise IPO proceeds for expenses linked to banks and brokers, advertising and marketing costs. A portion of the funds will also be used for miscellaneous expenses related to managing and executing the public offering efficiently.
Nephrocare Health Business And Financials
Founded in 2010, the company offers comprehensive dialysis care in India and select international markets, including diagnosis, haemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis, wellness programs and an in-house pharmacy.
In the financial year 2024-25, Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. reported a total income of Rs 769.92 crore, up from Rs 574.72 crore in the previous fiscal. Profit after tax nearly doubled to Rs 67.1 crore, compared to Rs 35.13 crore in FY24. Ebitda also increased to Rs 166.64 crore in FY25 from Rs 99.66 crore in the preceding financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.