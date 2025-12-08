Nephrocare Health (NephroPlus) IPO: What GMP Signals Ahead Of Launch

Nephrocare Health IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 871.05 crore. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 77 lakh shares, worth Rs 353.4 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 517.64 crore.

The Nephrocare Health IPO price band has been set between Rs 438 and Rs 460 per share. The IPO lot size consists of 32 shares. The retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 based on the upper price band per application.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The IPO opens on December 10 and closes on December 12. The allotment of shares for successful bidders is expected on December 15. Refunds and transfer of shares will be initiated on December 16.

Shares of Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 17.

Nephrocare Health Services has proposed to utilise IPO proceeds for expenses linked to banks and brokers, advertising and marketing costs. A portion of the funds will also be used for miscellaneous expenses related to managing and executing the public offering efficiently.