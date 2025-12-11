Nephrocare Health IPO Vs Park Medi World IPO: What GMP Suggests On Day 2 Of Subscription
The GMP for Park Hospitals' IPO has declined since the last few days, whereas the grey market premium for NephroPlus has gained since it opened for subscription on Dec. 10.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Park Medi World Ltd. and Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. which opened for subscription on December 10, have received a subdued response from investors as both IPOs remain undersubscribed on Day 2 so far.
As the subscription progresses, investors are keenly monitoring the grey market premium for the IPOs, which suggests a 7% listing pop for one and 4% listing pop for the other IPO.
Here is a look at the latest grey market trends for the Park Medi World and Nephrocare Health Services IPOs.
Park Medi World IPO GMP
The GMP for the Park Medi World IPO stood at Rs 12 per share on December 11. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 174, a 7.41% premium compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 162 per share.
About Park Medi World IPO
The Park Medi World IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 920 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares, valued at Rs 770 crore, and an OFS portion of 93 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 150 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 154 to Rs 162 per share.
Retail investors can participate in the IPO subscription by bidding for at least a single lot size of 92 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,904.
Park Medi World is the second-largest private hospital chain in North India by bed capacity, according to its website.
Nephrocare Health IPO GMP
The GMP for the Nephrocare Health IPO was Rs 20 on December 11. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 480, a premium of 4.35% over the upper end of the IPO price band.
About Nephrocare Health Services IPO
Nephrocare Health Services aims to raise Rs 871.05 crore through its IPO. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of 77 lakh shares, valued at Rs 353.4 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares, amounting to Rs 517.64 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 438 to Rs 460 per share.
Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for at least a single lot size of 32 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 per application as per the upper limit of the price band.
The company specialises in providing dialysis services in India and select international markets.
Key IPO Dates
The subscription window for the two IPOs will remain open until December 12.
The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on December 15. Shares of both companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 17.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.