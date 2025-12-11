Nephrocare Health IPO Vs Park Medi World IPO: What GMP Suggests On Day 2 Of Subscription

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Park Medi World Ltd. and Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. which opened for subscription on December 10, have received a subdued response from investors as both IPOs remain undersubscribed on Day 2 so far.

As the subscription progresses, investors are keenly monitoring the grey market premium for the IPOs, which suggests a 7% listing pop for one and 4% listing pop for the other IPO.

Here is a look at the latest grey market trends for the Park Medi World and Nephrocare Health Services IPOs.