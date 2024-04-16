Deepak Parekh-Backed Nephro Care Files Draft IPO Papers With NSE Emerge

Kidney care provider Nephro Care India Ltd. on Tuesday said it has filed preliminary papers with NSE Emerge to garner funds through initial public offering. The proceeds of the IPO will be used to set up a multispecialty hospital in Kolkata. The company's IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 45.84 lakh equity shares, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2014, Nephro Care plans to utilise proceeds from the IPO to set up a multispeciality hospital—Vivacity Multi Speciality Hospital—at Madhyamgaram in Kolkata, West Bengal, besides a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.