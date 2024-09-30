NeoPolitan Pizza IPO Opens For Subscription — Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And More

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd.'s IPO opened for subscription on Monday. The BSE SME issue will be available for bidding till Oct. 4. The Rs 12-crore fixed price offer consists of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares of a face value of Rs 10 each.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 20 apiece. Retail investors can bid for a minimum single lot size of 6,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,20,000. On the other hand, High Networth Individuals can apply for 2 lots or 12,000 shares, which amounts to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.

The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for retail investors and the remaining 50% for other investor categories. The IPO offer size also includes a market maker portion of 3,00,000 shares.