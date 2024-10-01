NeoPolitan Pizza And Foods IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2; Check GMP, Price Band And More

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd.'s IPO that opened for subscription on Monday was fully subscribed to on Day 2. The SME IPO was subscribed 0.83 times on Day 1.

The BSE SME issue will be available for bidding till October 4. The Rs 12-crore fixed price offer consists of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares of a face value of Rs 10 each.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 20 apiece. Retail investors can bid for a minimum single lot size of 6,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,20,000. On the other hand, High Networth Individuals can apply for 2 lots or 12,000 shares, which amounts to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 60,00,001 shares offered - 47.5% is reserved for Non-institutional investors and 47.5% for Retail investors. The IPO offer size also includes a market maker portion of 3,00,000 shares.

The book-running lead manager for the issue is Turnaround Corporate Advisors Pvt. Bigshare Services Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO market maker is MNM Stock Broking.