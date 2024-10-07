NeoPolitan Pizza And Foods IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And GMP Details
The initial public offering of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. concluded on October 4. The SME IPO was subscribed 32.72 times, led by demand from retail investors.
The Rs 12 crore issue received bids for 18,64,92,000 shares against 5,700,001 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
NeoPolitan Pizza IPO was subscribed 9.42 times on October 3 and 2.78 times on October 1. It was booked 0.83 on the first day of bidding last Monday.
The fixed price offer consisted of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares of a face value of Rs 10 each. The IPO price was fixed at Rs 20 apiece. Retail investors could bid for a minimum single lot size of 6,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,20,000.
On the other hand, High Networth Individuals could apply for 2 lots or 12,000 shares, which amounted to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.
NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO share allotment status will likely be decided on Monday. After the share allotment status is decided, shares will be credited into the Demat accounts of successful bidders and refunds will be initiated for unsuccessful bidders on October 8.
Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue. Investors can check the NeoPolitan Pizza IPO allotment status through the registrar's website and on BSE.
How To Check NeoPolitan Pizza IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here
Select any one server to check your IPO allotment status
Choose 'NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Limited' from the list of companies.
In the 'Selection Type' dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check NeoPolitan Pizza IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose 'NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
NeoPolitan Pizza And Foods GMP Today
The grey market premium of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods is Rs 0 as of 9:32 a.m. on October 7, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 20 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
NeoPolitan Pizza And Foods IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 30
IPO Close Date: Friday, October 4
Basis of Allotment: Monday, October 7
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, October 8
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, October 8
Listing Date: Wednesday, October 9
About NeoPolitan Pizza And Foods Limited
The company was incorporated in February 2011. It has two businesses. The company undertakes agricultural commodity trading and has a restaurant chain under the brand name 'Neopolitan Pizza'. The company's restaurant business is operated via its own restaurants and also through a franchise model.
The company plans to use the money raised via the public issue for the expansion of its retail network by launching 16 new Quick Service Restaurants. The company will also use the proceeds for paying its security deposit and advance rent. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for funding brokerage charges, working capital requirements, issue expenses and general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.