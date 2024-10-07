NeoPolitan Pizza And Foods IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And GMP Details

The initial public offering of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd. concluded on October 4. The SME IPO was subscribed 32.72 times, led by demand from retail investors.

The Rs 12 crore issue received bids for 18,64,92,000 shares against 5,700,001 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

NeoPolitan Pizza IPO was subscribed 9.42 times on October 3 and 2.78 times on October 1. It was booked 0.83 on the first day of bidding last Monday.

The fixed price offer consisted of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares of a face value of Rs 10 each. The IPO price was fixed at Rs 20 apiece. Retail investors could bid for a minimum single lot size of 6,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,20,000.

On the other hand, High Networth Individuals could apply for 2 lots or 12,000 shares, which amounted to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO share allotment status will likely be decided on Monday. After the share allotment status is decided, shares will be credited into the Demat accounts of successful bidders and refunds will be initiated for unsuccessful bidders on October 8.

Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue. Investors can check the NeoPolitan Pizza IPO allotment status through the registrar's website and on BSE.