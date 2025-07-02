The share allotment status for Neetu Yoshi IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 2, after the public offer closed with an overwhelming response. The BSE SME issue, which was open for bidding from June 27 to July 1, saw an overall subscription of 128.18 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. The bidders, across categories, applied for more than 87.57 crore shares against 68.32 lakh shares on offer.The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category more than 96 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their quota over 255 times, while the retail portion was booked 91.21 times..Following the subscription, the IPO applicants are now waiting for the company to finalise the share allotment status. Those who bid for shares in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, Skyline Financial Services..Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Select 'Equity'. Select the company symbol ‘Neetu Yoshi Limited’ from the dropdown list for issue symbols. Enter PAN details and Application Number. Click on the ‘Search’ button to check the share allotment details..Visit the official website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Pvt., at this link.Select ‘Neetu Yoshi Ltd’ from the drop-down menu for issue names.Choose either DPID/Client ID, Application Number, or PAN. Enter the details per your selection. Hit ‘Search’ to check the allotment status..The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO stood at Rs 25 as of 8:00 a.m. on July 2, according to InvestorGain. The current GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 100 per share. The stock is expected to list at a premium of 33.33% over the upper end of the price band, as per the latest GMP.According to the GMP trends, the grey market premium for the SME IPO has remained more or less constant since the issue opened for subscription on June 27.Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation..Shares of the Neetu Yoshi will be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 4.